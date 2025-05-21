Chrome to Auto-Update Weak Passwords with One Click, Says Google

If you’ve been guilty of sticking with weak passwords like "password", “abcd” and "1234",Google is now stepping in to help — automatically.

At the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, the tech giant unveiled a new Chrome feature that will allow users to automatically update weak or compromised passwords on supported websites. Built into Google Password Manager, this enhancement goes beyond simply flagging insecure passwords — it can now fix them in a single click.

“When Chrome detects a compromised password during sign-in, Google Password Manager prompts the user with an option to fix it automatically,” the company shared in a blog post. “On supported websites, Chrome can generate a strong replacement and update the password for the user automatically.” The aim is to remove friction from the process of improving password security — a task many users tend to procrastinate.

“If we tell you your password is weak, it’s really annoying to actually have to change your password,” said Parisa Tabriz, Vice President and General Manager of Chrome, during a pre-I/O briefing. “And we know that if something is annoying, people are not going to actually do it. So we see automatic password change as a win for safety, as well as usability.”

Importantly, Google reassured users that Chrome will never change a password without their explicit approval. The browser will only act once the user agrees, keeping full control in their hands. “We’re very much focused on keeping the user in control of changing their password,” Tabriz emphasised.

The auto-change feature is not entirely new — Google had previously introduced it through its Assistant on Android. But bringing the tool directly into Chrome means significantly broader access and ease of use, especially for those relying heavily on desktop or browser-based logins.

This move highlights Google’s continued efforts to improve both usability and security in everyday digital experiences. According to the company, the feature will be rolled out later this year, and in the meantime, developers are being encouraged to prepare their websites to support this update.

The integration will not only help users stay safer online but will also enhance how password managers and login systems interact, ensuring a smoother, more secure internet for everyone.



