Compared: Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber; Price, Speed and Benefits

Jio AirFiber will be officially launched on September 19 and will compete against Airtel's Xstream AirFiber. Both are essentially Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) communication systems for delivering 5G Internet services in the home with a simple plug-and-play device. It means users don't need to rely on traditional routers or fiber cables to use the Internet at home. Also, customers can set up Airtel and Jio AirFiber technology at home.



The advantage of this technology is that it can be a great solution if you don't want to go through the hassle of setting up an Internet connection at home or office through a company representative. It can also prove useful in places where there is no fiber optic connectivity which can be very beneficial in rural India.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Price

Airtel currently offers a single monthly plan to customers. The six-month Xstream AirFiber connection will cost Rs 7,733, which includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 for the AirFiber router. The telecommunications company has also updated its website so that users can check the availability of the service.

On the other hand, Jio will reveal the price on the day of the sale next month. The price of the Jio AirFiber service is expected to be 20 per cent lower than its counterpart. An ET Telecom report suggests the device could cost around Rs 6,000.

Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Speed and Benefits

Both telcos will provide a Wi-Fi 6 router, which offers several advantages over Wi-Fi 5, including low latency, broader coverage, and higher speeds. Since Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber rely on 5G connections via SIM cards, the speed will highly depend on coverage in that specific area. Airtel explains, "In FWA, a wireless transmitter or receiver is installed at the customer's premises and is connected to an antenna that communicates with a nearby cell tower or base station."

Additionally, both companies offer an app that allows users to manage the router and find the best internet point within their home. Users can also connect multiple devices to the AirFiber router, though limits can be set by the owner through the app.

Currently, Airtel has unveiled its unique plan, which promises speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Jio boasts a 5G speed of 1 Gbps, though its plans are still unclear. We will get more information on September 19. However, Jio claims that Jio AirFiber can perform better and more consistently due to the use of the SA (independent) 5G network, as opposed to Airtel's NSA (non-independent). In theory, the former is superior, but coverage also plays an important role.



