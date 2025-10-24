CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz: “AI Won’t Kill Software — It Will Make It Stronger”

CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz has weighed in on the ongoing debate over whether artificial intelligence could make traditional software obsolete. Contrary to growing fears in the tech world, Kurtz believes that AI will not replace software — it will make it stronger, more resilient, and more indispensable than ever.

Speaking to a popular media, Kurtz addressed the perception that AI might eventually undermine software development, coding, or even the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. “I don’t buy the idea that AI will kill software. You need it to protect AI,” he said, emphasising that the relationship between software and AI is symbiotic, not competitive.

According to Kurtz, AI and software are deeply intertwined, each enhancing the other. “They’re interrelated. It’s not like you just have one without the other,” he added. As companies continue embedding AI into their products and processes, the demand for robust, adaptive software will only grow.

CrowdStrike — best known for its cloud-native cybersecurity solutions — has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its flagship Falcon platform. The company uses AI to detect and neutralise cyber threats faster than human analysts, enabling organisations to protect both traditional systems and emerging AI infrastructures. Kurtz explained that CrowdStrike delivers not only cybersecurity but also “AI protection,” ensuring that the very models and systems built on artificial intelligence remain secure.

Kurtz’s comments come amid an industry-wide discussion about the rise of autonomous AI tools, sometimes referred to as agentic AI, which can perform complex digital operations independently. Some analysts have speculated that as AI becomes more capable, businesses may rely less on conventional software products. Kurtz, however, strongly disagrees. He predicts that the emergence of AI agents will accelerate the growth of SaaS. “The rise of agentic AI is only going to accelerate SaaS,” he said, suggesting that AI will help software providers create more efficient, secure, and adaptive platforms.

During his talk, Kurtz also addressed recent global cloud disruptions, particularly the high-profile Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that impacted businesses worldwide. The incident raised questions about the stability of cloud-dependent digital ecosystems in an AI-driven world. “When you look at technology and how interconnected everything is, these sorts of events happen,” Kurtz remarked, commending AWS for its quick recovery efforts. However, he cautioned that growing system complexity introduces new vulnerabilities, underscoring the need for advanced cybersecurity to evolve alongside AI.

Kurtz further touched upon the geopolitical dimensions of AI and cybersecurity, warning of increasing state-sponsored attacks targeting AI infrastructure. As nations leverage artificial intelligence for strategic dominance, he noted, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and potentially more destructive. “We’ve seen over the last number of years, humans getting themselves into trouble that’s only going to be exasperated by AI,” he said.

He concluded by urging proactive defense strategies to protect global digital and national interests, reinforcing that the AI revolution must be matched with equally intelligent and adaptive cybersecurity solutions.