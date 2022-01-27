Crucial iPhone, iPad update is available! Get it right now

If you own an iPad or iPhone, you should get the latest iOS update right away. Apple has released the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates for all iPhones and iPads running the iOS 15 generation, fixing a crucial issue that raised alarm bells regarding data security and privacy. The update must be manually downloaded to your iPhone and iPad from the Settings menu.

The main bug that this update fix is related to the Safari browser. Previously, it was found that hackers can take advantage of the bug and gain access to a user's browser history. Additionally, the error can also identify linked Google accounts. The issue has been identified in Safari for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The latest update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 fixes a BIG problem

The problem was not a big deal on macOS as users could use a different default browser. On iOS, however, users by default are directed to the Safari browser for all of their browsing needs. The update fixes the vulnerability on the Mac along with iPhones and iPads.

Along with the Safari vulnerability, Apple also released an update to fix iCloud sync issues. A report from 9To5 cites developers confirming that the issue has been fixed, though Apple did not give a reason behind it.

If you want to download the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates, you'll need to head into Settings and go to General. Look for the "Software Update" option. Your iPhone and iPad will automatically check for a new update. Once detected, you will be prompted to enter your password and give permission to download the update.

After downloading the update, it will ask you to restart your device in order to install the update successfully.

iOS 15 has had a rocky ride since its release late last year. Apple has been constantly fixing bugs and issues, and despite several releases, new issues continue to plague iPhones and iPads. Lately, some iPhone 13 units encountered a new "pink screen" bug whose reasons Apple can't explain. Prior to this, iPhone 13 users had experienced call drop issues, which were later resolved with an earlier iOS 15 patch.