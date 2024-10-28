Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum Review: A Perfect All-Rounder Vacuum-Mop Combo

To be honest, vacuuming and mopping are probably not my favourite activities, and I am sure many of us don't like them. While keeping a clean home is essential, most would prefer an easier way to do these chores. Enter the vacuum-mop combo—a device that combines both functions, saving time and effort. One example is the Dreame H12 Dual, which promises to handle both tasks efficiently. After considerable testing, let's delve into a review of the Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. In this detailed review, we'll cover all aspects of the Dreame H12 Dual, from its design to its performance, battery, price, and more. Let's see if it can deliver its promises and simplify your cleaning routine. The Concept Behind the Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum The Dreame H12 Dual is named for its "dual" concept, offering two devices in one. Many vacuum-mop combos claim this feature, but in reality, they often fall short—particularly when dealing with significant dust and debris. To achieve the best results, it's generally advisable to vacuum thoroughly before mopping. This device from Dreame aims to streamline that process. Designed to handle wet and dry messes, this vacuum cleaner combines efficiency, convenience, and smart features to deliver an optimal cleaning experience. What's in the Box 1 x Handle

1 x Replacement Filter

1 x Cleaning Brush

1 x Charging Base

2 x Accessory Holder

1 x Spare Brush Roller

1 x Cleaning Solution

1 x Soft Roller Brush

1 x Crevice Nozzle

1 x Motorized Mini-Brush

Key Features

Battery Capacity: 6 x 4,000mAh

Runtime: 35 Min (Wet & Dry), 60 Min (Handheld Vac)

Type of Modes: Wet (Auto/Suction), Dry (Standard, Turbo)

Clean Water Tank: 900ml

Used Water Tank: 700ml

Working Modes: Auto Mode & Suction Mode

Type Of Brush: Edge-to-Edge Cleaning Brush Roller

Motor: Brushless

Smart Screen: LED

Smart Voice Prompts: Yes

Smart Mess Detection: Yes

Self-Cleaning: Yes Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum Review: Design and Build Quality When you look at the Dreame H12 Dual, you will be impressed with its sleek aesthetic design, thanks to its stylish colour combination of black and grey, with transparent elements like the water tank, adding a modern touch. The unit is built using high-quality plastic that feels durable and premium. Additionally, the display at the top of the body is familiar to those accustomed to Dreame's products, which we reviewed earlier ( Dreame H12 Core ). The vacuum features an ergonomic handle that makes manoeuvring around corners and furniture hassle-free. The main body features tanks for fresh and dirty water, which are tube-shaped containers. Weighing around 4.75 kg, it is reasonably lightweight for a wet-dry vacuum and can be easily carried up and down stairs, making it suitable for multi-level homes.

The H12 Dual also features an automatic rotation function to ensure the squeegee isn't upside down when placed in the base station. A practical carrying handle is located below the display, designed for converting the H12 Dual into a cordless vacuum. The Dreame H12 Dual comes with a range of accessories to make cleaning more convenient. The vacuum has a tray featuring dedicated slots for all attachments to keep everything organised.

The overall build quality is impressive, which is consistent with Dreame's reputation for excellence. This high standard is seen not only in the main device but also in the included attachments and accessories, ensuring durability and a premium user experience. The Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is proof of showcasing how technology can make household chores much more manageable. Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Other Fittings The Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner come with a set of useful accessories to further enhance its versatility. The box includes an additional mop roller, a replacement filter, a cleaning solution, and a brush-cleaning tool; the storage mount helps keep all attachments handy. Alongside the suction pipe, brush head, and dust container, there are also specific attachments like a crevice nozzle and a motor brush. The additional roller brush and filter are handy for those who need to clean more often, ensuring you can switch to a fresh brush when required. The cleaning solution is specially formulated to work with the vacuum, providing extra cleanliness for floors. On the other hand, the brush-cleaning tool allows for easy maintenance of the roller brush, ensuring optimal performance over time.

Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Performance

Performance-wise, the Dreame H12 Dual excels in delivering a comprehensive cleaning experience. The powerful motor ensures strong suction, which effectively handles dust, pet hair, spilt food, and liquid messes. The vacuum cleaner is designed for effortless manoeuvrability; it's easy to push, allowing for comfortable cleaning with minimal effort. The motor-powered brush roller generates forward traction, helping the vacuum glide smoothly as it works. Even my 10-year-old finds the Dreame H12 Dual vacuum cleaner easy and fun to use. The lightweight build, user-friendly controls and smooth manoeuvrability allow both kids and adults to handle it effortlessly, making cleaning less of a chore and more of an engaging activity. With features like automatic mode switching and self-cleaning capabilities, the Dreame H12 makes it accessible for the whole family, taking the complexity out of cleaning. For optimal performance in various cleaning situations, this vacuum cleaner offers four distinct suction modes. The standard mode handles light dirt, while the turbo mode tackles stubborn debris. There's a dedicated suction mode for liquid spills and an auto mode that intelligently adjusts suction power based on the dirt level. Users can easily switch to different settings based on their cleaning preferences, with options for everyday cleaning; you can easily switch between auto mode for standard cleaning or the suction mode for vacuuming liquids without mopping. The vacuum's edge-cleaning ability is another outstanding feature. Unlike many vacuum cleaners that struggle to clean along edges and corners, the Dreame H12 Dual does a commendable job of picking up debris right up to the edges, thanks to the design of its roller brush. Whether it's cleaning along the baseboards or navigating around furniture legs, this device reaches out to the hard-to-reach areas.

The wet cleaning capability is where this vacuum truly shines. It picks up liquid spills with ease, and the vacuum's built-in water dispensing and suction mechanism ensures that floors are left spotless without excess moisture. This feature is useful for families with young children or pets where spills are frequent.

This smart device also offers a smart LED screen that helps to see the remaining battery and instant updates on the cleaning and operation status at a glance. The intelligent voice prompts provide clear instructions and easy-to-follow guidance, which is very helpful in thorough and efficient cleaning. It notifies you when it's time to replace dirty water, refill the water tank, clean the machine, or recharge the battery. Once placed on the charging dock, it alerts you when the machine switches to cleaning mode and later transitions to drying mode. The brush is rinsed, rotated, scraped clean, and dried thoroughly with hot air to prevent odour, and it is ready for subsequent use.

Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Ideal for Hard Floors The Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum is designed for hard floors which can be vacuumed and mopped efficiently. The Dreame H12 Dual has the potential to be a helpful tool for maintaining hard floors with less effort. With the increasing demand of people looking for convenient cleaning solutions, Dreame's H12 Dual may fill that gap. The smart dirt detection is ideal for suctioning all kinds of mess. It automatically adjusts the suction according to the mess detected and eliminates every mess on the first go.

One of the standout features of the H12 Dual's design is its 2-in-1 roller brush, which is perfect for handling both wet and dry debris. This design feature means you can seamlessly move from cleaning spilt liquids in the kitchen to vacuuming dirt from the hallway without the need for changing accessories. The vacuum's well-thought-out design elements aim to offer maximum convenience for users. The vacuum efficiently covers a large area before requiring a refill, allowing you to clean a larger area without interruptions. Equipped with a 900mL clean water tank and 700 ml for dirty water, it provides ample water for thoroughly cleaning floors across your home.

Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Battery Life The Dreame H12 Dual is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, providing a runtime of over 35 minutes on a full charge for wet vacuum mode and almost 60 minutes in dry vacuum mode. While this might not be sufficient for cleaning regular homes in one go, it is, in fact, adequate for smaller spaces or targeted cleaning of specific areas. The battery life varies based on the mode you're using—Auto mode tends to conserve battery better, while Suction mode drains it faster with its higher suction power. The battery life is sufficient for general day-to-day cleaning, and the charging dock makes recharging hassle-free. The battery life display in percentage is handy, as I could plan and do the cleaning accordingly. Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Charging Dock One of the most impressive features of the Dreame H12 Dual vacuum is its charging dock. The dock acts as a storage station, keeping the vacuum in place when it is not in use. This not only saves the vacuum space but also keeps it charged and ready for the next cleaning session. The charging dock of the vacuum makes it possible always to be ready without having to deal with tangled up and misplaced adapters. The dock also offers a self-cleaning function—when you put the vacuum back on the charging dock after use, you can start an automated self-cleaning process, ensuring the vacuum is ready to use for the next time. The charging time is around four and a half hours for a full charge, which may seem a bit long, but it's a fair trade-off considering the performance the vacuum delivers.

Dreame H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum: Price and Availability