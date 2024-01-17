Live
Dreame H12 Core Review – A Versatile Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Dreame Technology, an esteemed home appliance brand affiliated with Xiaomi's ecological chain, recently introduced the H12 Core, a new wet and dry vacuum cleaner in India. This device differs from your typical vacuum cleaner, as Dreame, backed by a technology giant, has infused advanced technology to simplify the cleaning process. After considerable testing, let's delve into a comprehensive review of the Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, the company's latest offering in the Indian market.
What's in the Box
Dreame Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Handle, ChargingDock, Power Adapter, Cleaning Brush, Cleaning Solution.
Dreame H12 Core: All about the Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
The Dreame H12 Core stands out as a smart wet and dry vacuum cleaner specifically designed for hard floors. It offers two cleaning modes –automatic and suction. With a lightweight design and a roller brush spanning from end to end, the H12 Core facilitates efficient coverage of large areas. The forward traction technology and its lightweight construction ensure ease of use, requiring minimal effort during cleaning.
Equipped with a substantial 900 ml clean water tank and a 500 ml tank for used water, the vacuum enables extended cleaning sessions without frequent refilling or emptying. The used water tank incorporates a HEPA filter, preventing dirt particles from being released into the air during cleaning. The vacuum includes a large display at the top, indicating battery levels, the current mode, and more. The display notifies users when the clean water tank needs to be refilled, when the used water tank requires emptying, or when self-cleaning is necessary.
Featuring a user-friendly handle with power, mode change, and self-cleaning buttons, the H12 Core ensures an ergonomic cleaning experience. The device comes with a charging base that charges the vacuum, cleans the vacuum cleaner, and simultaneously serves as a storage unit. For self-cleaning, you need to put the vacuum on the dock and press the button to rinse the roller until it's clean meticulously.
Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Performance
Designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning, the Dreame H12Core performs admirably. Testing across different areas with hard floors demonstrated its effectiveness in removing most dirt marks and stains effortlessly. The auto mode engages additional power and water when tackling tougher dirt, enhancing the vacuum's overall performance.
Apart from the LED visual display, it shows the cleaning status and battery percentage at a glance. The H12 Core incorporates a smart speaker for audio notifications, providing easy-to-understand prompts and accurate guidance for various tasks. It will inform you about the cleaning mode and remind you about water refilling, self-cleaning initiation, and more. The self-cleaning mode is a notable feature, eliminating the need for manual brush cleaning.
After use, place the Dream H12 Pro back into its dock for recharging. Press the button at the rear to initiate automatic cleaning with detergent from the clean tank, followed by a drying session to prevent roller odours and bacterial growth, so you're ready for the next cleaning session.
Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Immaculately Craftedfor Moping
With Dreame H12 Core, you can customize your cleaning with an auto mode for basic cleaning and a suction mode that vacuums liquids without mopping. Cleans expansive areas efficiently, requiring infrequent refilling for extended coverage and optimal time utilization. The H12 Core delivers abundant power and water to tackle the most stubborn messes. With a cutting-edge brushless motor, the roller brush rotates at 540 RPM, effectively scrubbing your floors and leaving them exceptionally clean.
A generously sized 900mL clean water tank and a 500mL used water tank allow you to clean hard floors in your entire home efficiently in a single session. Dreame includes its proprietary cleaning solution in the package and recommend exclusive use for optimal floor cleaning performance. The top of the dirty tank is removable, allowing easy disposal of dirty water. It's advisable to empty the wastewater into a sink with a stop, as there is no filter inside for more extensive materials like threads or hair.
After filling the tank, I effortlessly mopped my 4-bedroom, hall, and kitchen house in one session. The time required to clean the entire house was only half compared to using a conventional mop stick. The most notable advantage is that you're spared from wringing out the dirty mop. You can clean your entire house without getting your hands dirty, and I would like to emphasize that the result is not just clean but exceptionally clean. An integrated brush scraper helps you efficiently remove hair and dirt from the roller brush.
Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Battery
With the H12 Core vacuum cleaner, there's no need for special assembly for charging. Dreame has simplified it with the charging dock, allowing you to set it conveniently wherever you prefer. It offers a battery of 4000 mAh with a power consumption of 200 Watts.
Coming to the battery life, the H12 Core takes approximately three hours for a full charge, with a claimed over half an hour runtime on a single charge. While sufficient for most homes, I could finish the task on one charge, and the battery display showed 21%. Larger spaces demanding extended cleaning may necessitate recharging mid-session. The battery life display in percentage is handy, as I could plan and do the cleaning accordingly.
Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Price and Availability
The Dreame H12 Core is priced at ₹20,999 in India and is available on Amazon India.
Verdict
The Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner stands as a commendable solution for those prioritizing ease in home cleaning. Its intuitive design and minimal effort demands make it an appealing choice. It is lightweight and easy to use. Although its functionality is limited to floor cleaning, the Dreame H12 Core excels as a dedicated floor vacuum cleaner. Its effective cleaning performance, combined with a reasonable price point, positions it as a compelling option for individuals seeking an efficient floor-cleaning solution.