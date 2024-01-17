Dreame H12 Core Review – A Versatile Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Performance

Designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning, the Dreame H12Core performs admirably. Testing across different areas with hard floors demonstrated its effectiveness in removing most dirt marks and stains effortlessly. The auto mode engages additional power and water when tackling tougher dirt, enhancing the vacuum's overall performance.

Apart from the LED visual display, it shows the cleaning status and battery percentage at a glance. The H12 Core incorporates a smart speaker for audio notifications, providing easy-to-understand prompts and accurate guidance for various tasks. It will inform you about the cleaning mode and remind you about water refilling, self-cleaning initiation, and more. The self-cleaning mode is a notable feature, eliminating the need for manual brush cleaning.

After use, place the Dream H12 Pro back into its dock for recharging. Press the button at the rear to initiate automatic cleaning with detergent from the clean tank, followed by a drying session to prevent roller odours and bacterial growth, so you're ready for the next cleaning session.

Dreame H12 Core Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: Immaculately Craftedfor Moping

With Dreame H12 Core, you can customize your cleaning with an auto mode for basic cleaning and a suction mode that vacuums liquids without mopping. Cleans expansive areas efficiently, requiring infrequent refilling for extended coverage and optimal time utilization. The H12 Core delivers abundant power and water to tackle the most stubborn messes. With a cutting-edge brushless motor, the roller brush rotates at 540 RPM, effectively scrubbing your floors and leaving them exceptionally clean.