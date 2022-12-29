Elon Musk food top searches on Zomato App

Elon Musk was one of the most searched people of 2022, and it's all thanks to Twitter's acquisition of him and the significant changes that followed the $44 billion deal. But the new Twitter Boss isn't just ruling Google searches, and it's also trending on a food delivery app: Zomato. All Indians are curious and want to know the secret of their diet and what food helps the billionaire to feed his mind. Zomato's recent annual report disclosed that 'Elon Musk Food' was one of the top searches on their app. Around 724 searches were performed on its app to find out what Elon Musk eats.



Musk shared his weight loss journey a few months ago for curious minds when his "unhealthy peak weight" shirtless photo of him went viral on Twitter. Musk shared that he lost 20 pounds to get healthy again, and the secret was to stay away from "tasty food" combined with fasting, Ozempic, or Wegovy. Ironically, when we searched for Elon Musk food on Zomato, we got suggestions for some not-so-healthy dishes, including street food, fast food, and western food.



While people were intrigued to know about Musk's food, there were searches for what Indian cricket batsman Virat Kohli eats. 'Ye kholi kya khata hai' was in the top search and certainly not in the top results for unhealthy foods. In the meantime, there were also some more fun searches on Zomato. There were almost 4,988 searches for "Oreo pakoda". Well, credit must be given to the trendy food bloggers here, as the year 2022 also witnessed some strange food trends. Swiggy also disclosed its year-ender list and the searches were literally everything except food.



Find the most searched items on Swiggy Instamart-

Bed 23,432 times

Sofa- 20,653 times

Underwear- 8,810 times

Mommy- 7,275 times

Petrol- 5,981 times