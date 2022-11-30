Elon Musk is postponing Twitter paid verification to evade Apple's 30% cut

Twitter's revamped blue subscription may not be available as an in-app purchase on iOS when it's finally re-released so you can dodge Apple's 30 per cent cut on app store purchases, according to Platformer. When the new Blue was briefly available earlier this month, you could only buy it through Twitter's iOS app. But as Elon Musk publicly tweets his dissatisfaction with Apple, it seems he wants to avoid paying Apple fees.



Musk had said the new Blue, which allows people to buy a blue check mark, will be relaunched Tuesday after registrations were halted following a wave of imitators. But that release was delayed, Platformer says, and The Verge also learned of the delay from a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Twitter employees have been told there will be other changes to Blue, including a penny price increase from $7.99 to $8 and phone number verification, Platformer reports.

For this month, Musk has increased his tweets directed at Apple. On November 18, he criticized the App Store cut, calling it a "hidden 30% internet tax." And on Monday, he claimed that Apple, reportedly one of Twitter's biggest advertisers, has "mostly" stopped advertising on the social network and that it has "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

Apple has not publicly acknowledged Musk's tweets, but outsiders have speculated that actions such as his mass layoffs that slashed the teams responsible for content moderation or decisions to bring back suspended accounts and former President Donald Trump could put Twitter at odds with App Store policies.



