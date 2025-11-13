Elon Musk Says Grok AI to Scan Every Post on X, Promising Better Reach for Small Creators

However, processing such vast amounts of content daily demands immense computing power. Musk acknowledged the technical challenge, stating, “This is only possible with advanced AI using a lot of GPUs.” The massive computational effort underscores Musk’s broader vision to integrate AI deeply into the X ecosystem — both to improve user experience and enhance engagement.

According to Musk, the primary goal behind Grok’s large-scale scanning is to recommend posts based on their intrinsic quality, rather than just follower count or engagement metrics. The AI will assess all posts to understand user interests and curate feeds that reflect what people genuinely want to see. This could significantly alter how content gains traction on X, leveling the playing field for lesser-known creators who produce strong, relevant material.

Musk shared this update in response to a user on X who expressed frustration over the difficulty small creators face in growing their audience. The user wrote, “Growing on X still feels like a rabbit hole for small accounts.” In reply, Musk confirmed that Grok will “literally look at and understand all ~100 million X posts per day” in the near future. He added that the AI would also interpret photos and videos, not just text-based posts.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that Grok AI, the artificial intelligence system powering X (formerly Twitter), will soon analyse every single post on the platform — roughly 100 million posts per day. According to Musk, this development aims to enhance content recommendations, personalise user feeds, and give smaller accounts with high-quality content a fair chance at greater visibility.





When Will It Begin?

Elon Musk indicated that Grok’s AI-driven personalisation would start rolling out next month. Initially, Grok will process around 10 million posts per day, gradually scaling up until it reaches the full 100 million mark. Once fully operational, Grok will not only categorise and interpret posts but also “match them to users,” as Musk explained earlier on the All-In Podcast. He elaborated, “It [Grok] will actually read them and understand them and categorise them and match them to users. This is not a job humans could ever do.”

Impact on Creators and the X Ecosystem

This update could bring a major shift for content creators on X. Since the platform shares ad revenue with eligible users, better reach driven by Grok’s AI recommendations may translate directly into higher earnings for smaller accounts. In essence, if Grok successfully recognises and promotes quality over popularity, it could democratise visibility across the platform.

Still, Musk’s ambitious plan highlights both the potential and the cost of large-scale AI integration in social media. As Grok prepares to scan every post, it marks another significant step in Musk’s ongoing effort to transform X into an AI-powered communication and content hub.



