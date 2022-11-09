Elon Musk to charge all a subscription fee to use Twitter

Are you a prominent user of Twitter? Well, you might be disappointed to learn that Twitter's new boss is reportedly internally discussing charging everyone to access the service. Elon Musk has made some big decisions in the last few days, but it looks like this one will change everything if implemented.



A Platformer report claims that Musk plans to charge "most or all users a subscription fee to use Twitter," and people will also be required to pay for the Twitter Blue subscription for the blue brand (and other features). According to a person familiar with the matter, this idea was reportedly discussed with employees at a recent meeting. In addition, the report says that Musk plans to allow everyone to use Twitter for a limited period per month, after which users will be required to purchase a Twitter subscription to continue browsing the website.

It is still being determined if Musk is seriously considering this subscription plan for Twitter. The report says that the company's team is expanding the new verification subscription feature. So even if the platform has plans to launch a subscription to access the service, it will take time for it to happen.

The cited source revealed that Musk has been "very involved in the chaotic launch of Blue" and has been very active in meetings and exchanging emails with Esther Crawford, the company's director of product management.

The report states that it was initially felt that only business accounts should pay for additional features (blue subscription) because they use the service to reach a larger audience. But, this idea was scrapped in favour of charging each verified user first, according to the report.