Elon Musk wants to create a social media platform

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., tweeted that he is seriously thinking about creating a social media platform because Twitter "does not adhere to the principle of freedom of expression."

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk tweeted at the weekend.

In an earlier tweet on March 25, he said that "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," and he questioned if Twitter "rigorously adheres to this principle."

Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission told a judge that Musk's tweets about Tesla will remain a valid subject for the government's investigation, even if a court throws out his 2018 settlement with the SEC.

Musk is seeking to end the SEC's oversight of his Twitter posts, claiming the deal is being used to "trample" his free speech rights. He is also asking the court to block a subpoena from the securities regulator for documents related to reviewing his tweets.

Under the SEC settlement agreement, the regulator will distribute funds from the company and Musk to investors who lost money buying Tesla stock after Musk claimed on Twitter that he was thinking of taking the company public.