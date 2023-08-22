Elon Musk's X acknowledges a glitch that caused images to disappear

Social media giant X (formerly Twitter), led by Elon Musk, has acknowledged a significant glitch that caused images and other media links from before 2014 to disappear. The company has noted that the bug has been fixed and that the issue should be fully resolved in the next few days.



X Support wrote today: "Over the weekend, we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days."

The glitch in X also affected one of the most famous tweets on Oscars 2014 host Ellen DeGeneres' social media platform. Taken after the Oscars, the famous tweet included a selfie with celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, and Meryl Streep, among others. The comedian had posted the selfies from 2014 with the caption: "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever".

Interestingly, one of the only posts not affected by the "bug" was Barack Obama's famous tweet after his 2012 election victory. Obama's post included a picture of him and his wife, Michelle, along with the caption, "Four more years."

Why were the X (Twitter) images deleted?

Previous reports noted that since only tweets after December 2014 are affected, it could be related to changes made by the social media platform in 2016 when it added 'improved URL enrichment' to show previews of linked websites and native attachments that exceeded the company's 140-character limit. The Verge report notes that the bug could result from changing domains from Twitter.com to X.com.