Elon Musk’s xAI Is Hiring: Roles Open in Payments, AI, Design & Engineering, With Remote Options

Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is on an aggressive hiring spree as it expands efforts to build X Money, its in-house digital payments platform integrated with the X app. The company is actively recruiting across multiple domains—including engineering, design, finance, and legal—with several roles open to remote candidates as well. The hiring push includes key positions in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Memphis, along with full-remote options for select roles. One of the standout opportunities is for a Technical Lead – Payments, a position that reflects xAI’s commitment to developing a scalable, secure payments infrastructure from the ground up. The service is expected to support more than 600 million monthly active users on X. According to the job listing, the Technical Lead will help architect this payments system in its early development stages. Ideal candidates should bring at least eight years of backend or systems engineering experience, particularly within fintech or high-scale environments. The role is Bay Area–based, and relocation is expected for in-office roles.





Compensation for this lead role ranges between $220,000 and $440,000 annually (roughly ₹1.9 to ₹3.7 crores). xAI notes that it seeks professionals with a deep understanding of distributed systems and secure transactions, excellent communication skills, and the ability to take initiative in a fast-paced startup setting. Bonus points are given for experience in fraud detection, compliance, and tools such as Golang, Kafka, and Postgres.

The hiring process is fast-tracked: candidates go through a coding challenge, systems design interview, and a project showcase, followed by a final team interaction. The full cycle is expected to be completed within a week.





Another intriguing opening is for an AI Tutor – Finance Specialist, a fully remote role offered in both part-time and full-time capacities. This position centers on labelling and annotating financial data to help train xAI’s models. Applicants should hold a Master’s or PhD in finance or possess equivalent experience, such as a background as an investment analyst or finance professional.