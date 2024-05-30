Enjoy immersive entertainment at home with these high-end projectors

In May, many Indian states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat witnessed heatwave conditions, with Phalodi in West Rajasthan recording the highest temperature of 50 degrees Celsius. The extreme weather has forced many people to stay indoors and look for ways to enjoy their leisure time at home. With the advent of OTT platforms and flourishing online games, the wide range of high-quality projectors offering stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and advanced technology are proving to be a boon to these growing segments of home entertainment consumers. Here is a curated list of some of the most advanced projectors that can enhance the thrill of gaming and binge-watching for you and your family.

Formovie X5 4K Laser Projector

A ‘Master’ creation from the global projector giant, the Formovie X5 4K Laser Projector is globally renowned for its display, sound, and innovation- three key features that can enhance your viewing experience. It comes with unique ALPD®️ laser display technology, delivering large-scale, 4K cinematic images, meeting the Indian consumer’s demand for an energy-efficient, smart, compact, and affordable world-class projector system. Powered by two large 12W speakers by Denon and a 540cc acoustic chamber, the Formovie X5 is equipped with DTS-HD Master Audio, FAA Sound Engine, and Dolby Atmos support, bringing oceanic cinematic sound right into your living room while watching movies or enjoying gaming. Popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Voot are available with the projector, which comes with a free Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick. All these features are available at an inclusive price of Rs 2,45,000, making it one of the most luxurious offerings in this price range.

BenQ X3000i

Known as a gamer’s projector, the BenQ X3000i comes with CinematicColor technology, which is pre-calibrated at the factory to ensure it displays game visuals exactly as the designers intended. True 4K UHD with 8.3 million distinct pixels offers superb contrast and scenic depth. It also leverages the digital film industry’s DCI-P3 gamut to reproduce authentic colours. Meanwhile, the built-in 5Wx2 treVolo stereo speakers, enhanced by Bongiovi DPS dynamic enhancement, deliver high-quality sound for a vivid and immersive audio experience. The HDR-PRO and Dynamic Black technology optimise the projector’s light output and adjust the brightness based on the content, allowing even minute details in dark areas to be visible, making gaming sessions more engaging and realistic. Priced at Rs 2,99,999, the BenQ X3000i is available in leading online stores.

Epson Pro Cinema LS12000

The state-of-the-art Epson’s EH-LS12000B projector features 3LCD laser projection technology, 4K resolution, and HDR10+ support. It delivers phenomenal image quality and colour brightness. It also offers wide-range powered lens shift and zoom capabilities typically found in high-end home models, allowing it to be installed in both living rooms and dedicated home cinema spaces. Its low noise level of 25dB with 75 per cent light output minimises distractions, creating a more immersive viewing experience anytime, anywhere. Priced at Rs 4,49,000, the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 is available for purchase in leading online stores in India.

Sony VPL-VW360ES

Seeing is believing is how Sony describes its VPL-VW360ES Home Cinema projector. With 4K (4096 x 2160) SXRD panel technology producing true 4K resolution pictures, the VPL-VW360ES delivers stunning, detail-packed images with incredibly lifelike colours. The Motionflow™ technology adds extra frames to reduce blur and maintain brightness even in thrilling, fast-moving scenes such as sporting events and games. Meanwhile, the advanced Iris3 technology adjusts light output frame-by-frame, allowing the projector to achieve a dynamic contrast ratio of 200,000:1. Even colours such as crimson reds, aqua blues, and emerald greens, which are typically difficult to reproduce accurately, are displayed beautifully thanks to the TRILUMINOS™ technology, which allows the Sony VPL-VW360ES to reproduce a wider range of tones and textures compared to standard projectors. Priced at Rs 6,90,000, the projector is available in all leading online stores.