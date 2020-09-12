Flipkart Big Saving Days: Sale Starts From September 18, Pre-Book Your Items at Rs 1

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin from September 18 and will continue until September 20. The e-commerce platform offers various attractive discounts and offers on electronic products, including mobile phones, tablets, TVs, accessories and other electronic products. Flipkart also allows customers to pre-book whatever they want to buy during the sale at only Rs 1. This pre-booking offer is valid from September 15 to 16th. SBI card users can avail discounts on payments through cards or EMI.

While Flipkart has not yet shared details of the products that will go on sale during the Big Savings Days, it does mention that customers who are interested in buying mobile phones and tablets can take advantage of the free EMI plans, credit without a card and exchange offers. For customers planning to purchase televisions and appliances, Flipkart offers complete appliance protection, along with free EMI and exchange offers.

There will be over three crore rupees worth of electronics and accessories for sale during the EMI-free Big Savings Days and exchange offers. For accessories, there are attractive discounts on Flipkart SmartBuy products, including a wireless mouse, keyboards, power banks, cables, headphones and more. Moreover, SBI card users can get an instant 10 per cent discount with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Also, interested buyers can reserve a product in advance and have guaranteed stock at a sale price. They only need to pay Rs 1 and pre-book the item in mid of September 15 and September 16. For this, customers need to visit the pre-book store on the Flipkart home page, pay Rs 1 to block their order and pay the balance before September 18, at 11:59 am.

The earlier Big Saving Days sale took place early last month and offered discounts on smartphones, including the iPhone XR (Rs. 44,999), iPhone SE (2020) (Rs. 36,999), Oppo Reno 2 (Rs. 10,000 instant discount) and other smartphones. Apple HomePod (Rs. 18,900) and Google Home Mini (Rs. 2,299) were also available at discounted prices. Some of the other items included Acer laptops, wireless speakers, and wireless headphones.