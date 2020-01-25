Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Best headphones for less than Rs 5000

The Flipkart ongoing Grand Gadget Days sale which began on January 23 will last till January 26. The sale is offering some of the best deals on the latest electronics. It is offering discounts of up to 80% on a group of devices. The sale is giving away excellent offers on Bluetooth, wireless and wired earphones also. Here are headphones that you can buy for less than Rs 5000 from the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day sale.

boAt Rockerz 510 Super Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic - Rs 1,899





The lightweight Bluetooth headset comes in four colour variants red, orange, green and blue. It is compatible with Bluetooth version 4.1 with 10 hours duration battery.



To answer calls, change music tracks, and control volume boAt Rockerz 510 has touch controls. The headset comes in three sizes and has a wireless range of 10 metres. The device is designed for all Bluetooth or 3.5mm compatible devices. The device is priced at Rs 3,490 is sold on discount at Rs 1,899 at the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Day sale.

Skullcandy Sesh S2TDW-M003 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic - Rs 4,999





This is an ideal choice for music lovers, with 10 hours of playback time. This headphone is resistant to dust, water, and sweat and Bluetooth-enabled; this headphone is compatible with Bluetooth versions 5.0 and above.



The device allows 3 hours of playtime and 2 full charges from the case for a total of 10 hours of use between plug-ins. This Skullcandy device is originally priced at Rs 5,999 which is sold at a discounted price of Rs 4,999.

Sony 310AP Wired Headset with Mic - Rs 949





Sony offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, designed for people on the move, which is easy to carry and store. It has a single button universal remote that allows one to manage their calls without much effort and helps users experience a balanced sound. The headphones have a powerful bass and clear sound. Officially priced at Rs 2,190, they are now sold at Rs 949, after discount.



JBL C150SI Wired Headset with Mic - Rs 799





This headset comes in black, white and red variants, the JBL wired headphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it is known for its powerful thumping bass and JBL's signature sound quality.



The headphone also has quick launch access to Google Assistant or Siri and is lightweight with a premium metallic finish with a one-button universal remote. It is designed for iOS, Android, Window, and other Aux Support Devices. The headset from JBL also has noise cancellation capacity. Originally priced at Rs 1,399, it is sold at a discount price of Rs 799.

Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headset with Mic - Rs 2,490





The Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headset offers users a comfortable fit and more battery power. The device comes with an inbuilt microphone, has a long battery life, a 12mm dynamic speaker, flexible neckband and a playtime of 10 hours.



The Bluetooth headset is originally priced at Rs 2,999, is sold for Rs 2,490 after discount.