Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Great Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More

Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, kicking off on January 14 and running until January 19, promises enticing discounts on a range of smartphones, including popular models like the iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and various Android devices. The teaser released by the e-commerce giant hints at significant price drops during this limited-time event.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale Highlights: iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and More at Lower Prices

While specific price details are yet to be disclosed, Flipkart has confirmed that Apple devices such as the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 will be available with attractive discounts. Additionally, Android enthusiasts can look forward to reduced prices on devices like Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Poco X5, and more.

As the sale approaches, Flipkart might unveil more details about individual deals. Notably, some smartphones, like the iPhone 15, are already listed at discounted prices ahead of the Republic Day sale, with the base model priced at Rs 72,999, reflecting a substantial discount of Rs 6,901 from its original price of Rs 79,900.

It's essential to note that Flipkart Plus members will enjoy early access to the sale, gaining a one-day head start on January 13.

In parallel, Amazon, Flipkart's rival, is gearing up for its Republic Day sale with price drops on devices like the iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi 12, Galaxy S23, and OnePlus 11R. While Amazon has yet to reveal the exact sale dates, consumers can anticipate competitive offers during this shopping extravaganza.



