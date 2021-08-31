Gmail email scam: Beware of this DANGEROUS mail scam

Gmail email scam: There is a new email scam that hits Gmail account holders where it is risky. These innocent users have been warned to watch out for a nasty Gmail email scam. The latest email threat is occurring all over the world, including India. Use a completely new way of targeting consumers. You don't need to click on fake links or download malicious software. This Gmail email scam is much more personal. Scammers now send emails that come from big brands like Amazon or PayPal. These emails claim that a major purchase was just made on the victim's account.



Like all other email scams, this email also looks very convincing with messages using official fonts and logos. There is no way to prevent this illegal purchase from taking place. The only option to cancel this order is for users to make a phone call. There is a phone number and the email says "If you did not make this purchase, please give us a call." If they trick you into dialling the contact details, they will connect you to a real person on the other end of the phone.

This person is not a representative of Amazon or PayPal, but a scammer. They will try to steal as much information as possible, including account names, passwords, and bank details. They can also trick you into transferring money to a fake account. Also, you may be tricked into installing a Trojan that can steal information from your PC.

This new email scam has been dubbed "Vishing." A Kaspersky team says that there have been a lot of fraudulent emails being sent to consumers. This way of getting people to dial a phone number is much more effective and efficient for cyber thieves. It allows them to sit and wait for calls to come in.

Explaining more about the threat, Roman Dedenok of Kaspersky said: "We recently detected several waves of spam e-mails, seemingly from reputable companies, notifying recipients of substantial purchases. The item in question is usually a high-end device such as the latest Apple Watch or a gaming laptop purchased from Amazon or paid for through PayPal. The scam relies on recipients being so alarmed by the not-insubstantial loss that they will act rashly, hoping to get their money back."