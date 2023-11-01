Live
Google Bard gets real-time responses; Find new features
Google Bard, the company's generative AI chatbot, received a new capability after an update and can now respond to users in real-time. Not only that, but the new feature also allows the user to interrupt her mid-sentence if the response is not helpful.
Google has updated its generative AI chatbot, Bard, and has received an imposing and convenient new feature. After the update, Bard can now respond in real-time, and users can also cut off the response mid-sentence. This new feature puts the AI chatbot on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT, where you can see real-time responses and stop text generation in the middle. This is expected to make the platform more convenient and efficient, as users do not have to wait for it to generate the full text, review it, and ask the question again to find a more meaningful answer.
The update announcement was published by Google where it said: "We're launching a new setting that lets Bard's responses show while in progress, so you don't have to wait for the full response to appear". Addressing the reason behind this feature, Google said, "Now you can start reading responses while they're still generating, so you can stay in the creative flow and iterate on your ideas faster".
Google Bard gets responses in real time
We checked the feature and found that a new option was added to Settings that said "Respond in real-time," turning it off would bring up "Respond once complete." By default, real-time response remains enabled. There is still a waiting period of a few seconds while Bard processes the message, and you can see it glow in various colours. But after that, it comes to life, and you see the answers emerge line after line.
If you think the answer is not helpful, you don't need to sit through the entire process, either. A 'Skip Reply' button appears in blue just above the text field, which would stop the chatbot in its tracks and allow it to use a different message for a better result.
In case you end up waiting to see the full answer and are not happy with it, you can still click the "view other drafts" button, which will show you Bard's other alternative solutions. You can also select any of them, depending on your preferences. Additionally, it is possible to modify the tone of the response, making it sound more casual or professional.