Google Home Brings Scheduling Support to Older Nest Thermostats
Google adds long-awaited scheduling support for older Nest thermostats in its Home app, simplifying temperature control for US and UK users.
Google is making life easier for users of older Nest thermostats by finally bringing scheduling features to the Google Home app. Owners of the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E in the US and UK can now set temperature schedules directly in the Home app, eliminating the need to rely on the older dedicated Nest app.
Until now, only the newer Nest models allowed manual scheduling within the Home app, leaving users of earlier devices dependent on separate software. That changes with this update. According to Google, the rollout of this feature “began rolling out starting last week,” meaning it may take a little while before it reaches all users.
The development follows Google’s announcement last April that support would be extended to older models, even as it ended software updates for the first-generation Nest Learning Thermostat (launched in 2011) and the second-generation version released in 2012.
For convenience, any existing schedules created in the Nest app will automatically carry over to the Home app. Additionally, users can now create fan and sensor schedules, adding flexibility to how their devices manage heating and cooling.
Google has also introduced improvements across the Home app for all Nest thermostats, including refreshed visuals, richer colour indicators, clearer heating and cooling states, and an enhanced energy dashboard offering detailed weekly comparisons.