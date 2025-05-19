Google I/O 2025 Kicks Off May 20: Where to Watch, What to Expect from The Tech Event

Google’s annual developer conference — Google I/O 2025 — is all set to begin on May 20, promising two packed days of announcements, demos, and deep dives into the future of Android, AI, and mixed reality. The event will once again be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and will be livestreamed globally, making it accessible to viewers everywhere.

Like previous years, artificial intelligence is expected to take centre stage. If Google I/O 2024 is anything to go by — where the word “AI” was mentioned more than 120 times during the keynote — 2025’s event is likely to maintain that momentum with even deeper integrations of AI across its ecosystem.

Where and How to Watch Google I/O 2025

The main keynote will go live on May 20 at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). You can tune in via Google’s official YouTube channel or follow live updates on the Google I/O website. The YouTube link is already live, and viewers can join the waiting list or add the session to their calendars through the event page. In addition to the keynote, the conference will include breakout sessions, developer panels, and announcements spanning Android, AI, web technologies, and cloud services.

What to Expect at Google I/O 2025

One of the most anticipated announcements is the launch of Android 16, which has been previewed in recent episodes of The Android Show. Among the expected features are redesigned volume controls, new accessibility tools, an Advanced Protection Mode for heightened security, and improvements to the Health Connect platform, including more detailed fitness data and medical record sharing capabilities.

AI: Still the Star of the Show

Artificial intelligence will remain the core theme. Last year, Google introduced Gemini 1.5 models — Flash, Pro, and Nano — and rolled out features like AI Overviews in Search, enhanced Google Photos, and Project Astra, an early look at real-time AI assistants.

This year, rumors suggest we could see Gemini 2.5 Pro or even the debut of Gemini Ultra, which aims to offer improved reasoning and advanced development tools. There's also buzz around Project Astra returning, possibly in the form of smarter virtual assistants or AI-powered smart glasses. Meanwhile, Project Mariner, a new initiative, might focus on agents that can act on behalf of users online, potentially transforming how people interact with web services.

Android XR and the Future of Mixed Reality

Google is also expected to pull back the curtain on Android XR, a mixed reality operating system developed with Samsung. This could be our first look at Samsung’s Project Moohan headset, as the company looks to take on rivals like Meta and Apple in the wearable tech space. Gemini is expected to play a big role in powering these immersive experiences.

In addition to the big reveals, expect updates to core services like Gmail, Chrome, and Google Workspace — all likely infused with new AI-driven capabilities. And, as always with Google I/O, there’s room for a few surprise announcements along the way.