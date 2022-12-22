Google issues 'Code Red' over ChatGPT: Report

Google management has reportedly declared Open AI's ChatGPT release a "code red," akin to pulling a fire alarm. While Google is a leading technology company contributing to OpenAI research, the success of ChatGPT, a highly sophisticated chatbot capable of creating human-like responses, is forcing the company to worry about the future of Google Search and its internal services. AI-powered platforms. ChatGPT went public almost two weeks ago, and users can try it for free by visiting the official Open AI website. The platform has received over a million views since its public launch.



As per The New York Times, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has called on numerous groups within the company to build another platform capable of generating art and images like Open AI's Dalle-E. The report adds that teams within Google's research, trust and security departments and other departments have been tasked with improving its search engine and launching new AI prototypes and products, which could be showcased at Google's next major event IO in May 2023.

The company may also turn to its existing chatbot, which remains available for testing for select users. Dubbed the Language Model for Dialog Applications or LaMDA, the technology was released at Google IO 2021 and can also have a "fluent" conversation with users. At the time of the filing, Google said that LaMDA could talk non-stop on various topics and possessed the ability to think naturally. However, the Google chatbot sparked controversy after a former employee claimed the technology could lead to racist and sexist responses.

Most likely, Google will improve its search engine, which is used by most Internet users and is also the company's largest revenue generator. Google Search is capable of solving basic math problems and offers answers to basic queries based on the most recent articles. You can take inspiration from ChatGPT, and with the power of your internal Google Assistant, search results could be improved to be more human-like.

We can't say that ChatGPT is a solution to all the limitations of Google Search. Its developer, OpenAI, said that its chatbot can deliver false answers and that its knowledge is limited to world events before 2021. Zoubin Ghahramani, who oversees the artificial intelligence lab, Google Brain, shared with the NYT that a conversational system is a "good step". ", but it's not" what will really transform society ". He spoke about AI-powered chatbots before the launch of ChatGPT.