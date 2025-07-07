Google Offers Free Battery Replacement for Pixel 6a Users Amid Overheating Concerns

In a welcome move for Pixel 6a users, Google has announced a free battery replacement program aimed at addressing battery drain and overheating problems reported by many users globally. Along with the replacement offer, Google will roll out a mandatory Android 16 update starting July 8, 2025, designed to enhance battery performance and curb overheating on all Pixel 6a devices.

"The battery replacement program provides one battery replacement at no charge for eligible Pixel 6a devices following an initial eligibility check and physical inspection of your device," said Google.

The offer includes not only a free battery replacement but also the option to receive Rs 8,500 ($100) via Payoneer or Google Store credit worth Rs 12,700 ($150). This program is open to users in India, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Singapore, and Japan through walk-in repair centres starting July 21, 2025. Mail-in service will be available in India and the US. Google has stated that the program will soon extend to France, other parts of Europe, Japan, and Australia.

How to Check Eligibility:

To find out if your device qualifies:

Go to Google’s official eligibility checker page. Enter the IMEI number of your Pixel 6a. Submit the email address linked to the device.

Important Conditions to Note:

Google has clarified that devices showing liquid damage or significant physical wear may not qualify for the free battery replacement. If your phone has other out-of-warranty issues like a cracked screen, a service charge might apply.

"Before we start any repairs, we'll provide a cost estimate. You then have the option to proceed with the repair or have your device returned to you," the company added.

Additionally, payouts will be made in local currencies, and the final amount will be calculated based on current exchange rates at the time users choose their support option.

This initiative reflects Google's effort to address consumer concerns and ensure better device performance as part of its broader commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction.