Google Pixel 9a Launched: Price in India and Key Features

Google has officially introduced the Pixel 9a, the latest addition to its Pixel 9 series. Positioned as an affordable alternative to the flagship models, the Pixel 9a brings many high-end features while maintaining a mid-range price tag. Though it comes with some compromises, it still offers a premium experience for users looking for a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank.

Pixel 9a: Price in India

The Google Pixel 9a is priced at ₹49,999 in India. It will be available in a single configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While the exact sale date hasn't been announced, Google has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase starting in April 2025.

Pixel 9a: Features and Specifications

The Pixel 9a introduces several upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 8a. The most noticeable change is its redesigned rear camera module, which ditches the traditional Pixel camera bump for a more flush look, reminiscent of older Xiaomi and OnePlus models.

On the photography front, the Pixel 9a houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. Google has also included a macro mode, allowing users to capture detailed close-up shots. For selfies, the device features a 13-megapixel front camera.

The display gets a significant upgrade as well. The Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness, an improvement over the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch screen and 2,000-nit brightness.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and AI-powered enhancements.

Battery life is another area where the Pixel 9a outshines its predecessor. It comes equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 4,402mAh unit in the Pixel 8a. It supports 23W wired fast charging as well as Qi wireless charging. Additionally, the device is IP68-rated, offering better protection against dust and water.

Software and AI Enhancements

The Pixel 9a ships with the latest version of Android and integrates Google's AI-powered tools, including Gemini AI and Google Assistant. A key highlight of the phone is Google's 7-year software update commitment, ensuring users receive long-term OS and security updates.

With its blend of performance, AI-powered features, and premium design, the Pixel 9a makes for an attractive option in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.