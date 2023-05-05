Google Pixel Fold to launch on May 10

Google is all prepared to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. The smartphone has been a part of the rumours for the past two years, but its development is finally confirmed, and we'll get a closer look at the upcoming Google IO event on May 10. In a promotional video, Google showed off the gold phone colour, although there could be more options at launch. At Google IO 2023, Google will also launch the Pixel 7a and Google Pixel tablet.



The promo video's caption reads, "May The Fold Be With You," a modified version of the famous Star Wars dialogue "May the force be with you." In the video, the device looks bulky, with the same horizontal camera bar on the back as found on the Pixel 7 Pro. The camera has cutouts for three cameras, likely for wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors. Interestingly, the Pixel Fold's Cover screen appears comprehensive, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's narrow Cover screen. This design is similar to what we've seen on the Oppo Find N and Find N2.

The video reveals that there would be two selfie cameras. One is on the front page screen, and the second is on the main screen. Google still needs to clarify the specifications, but we know what to expect. A leak notes that the Pixel Fold's Cover screen can offer a 5.8-inch viewing area, while the tablet-sized main screen can provide a 7.6-inch viewing area. We expect both displays to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and support high-end technologies like HDR and HDR10+ for a sharper and more vivid viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Fold can be powered by the Google Tensor G2 SoC, which is also included in the Pixel 7 series. The same SoC may power the Pixel 7a. Regarding cameras, the Pixel Fold may have the same camera setup available on the Pixel 7 Pro. So, there could be a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 10.2 inches ultra-wide.

Since it's a Google phone, we can expect some custom form of Android for this form factor. Google will disclose the device's price at the IO event, but the Pixel Fold will be costly. It will reportedly cost more than Rs 1.40 lakh.