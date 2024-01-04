Google Pixel's First 2024 Update Delivers Security Boost and Camera Fixes

In a clear signal that it's business as usual for Google in 2024, the tech giant has rolled out the first Android update of the year, bringing a slew of significant features and improvements for Google Pixel smartphone owners. While the update primarily focuses on security enhancements and bug fixes, users are encouraged to proceed with caution due to potential unforeseen issues that may arise with new updates.



The January 2024 Google Android update addresses glitches within the Camera app, including occasional crashes, and resolves setup issues. For Pixel smartphone users, the update will commence its rollout today, while users of other smartphones on the Android platform may experience a delayed schedule based on their respective manufacturers.

Google Pixel owners are advised to keep an eye out for notifications regarding the update, as it will be gradually released over the next week, depending on carrier and device specifics. Users can navigate to their Settings app to find information about their device's Android version number, security update level, and Google Play system level. Additionally, users can manually check for updates to ensure they stay current with the latest improvements.

For those uncertain about their current Android version, the process is simple:

1. Open the Settings app on your phone.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap "About phone."

3. Select "Android version" to find information on your Android version, security update level, and build number.

Google emphasized in its blog post that all supported Pixel devices running Android 14 will receive these software updates promptly. Users should expect a notification when the over-the-air (OTA) update becomes available for their specific device.

While the Android update brings welcomed improvements, users are reminded to exercise caution during the update process and remain vigilant for any unexpected issues that may arise. With Google's commitment to continuous improvement, Pixel smartphone owners can anticipate enhanced performance and added features through regular updates throughout the year.

Full list: Software versions Global

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240105.002

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240105.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240105.004