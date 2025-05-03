Google to Introduce Gemini AI Access for Kids Under 13

Google is preparing to open its Gemini AI apps to children under 13, provided they are using devices monitored through Google’s Family Link parental controls. According to The New York Times, parents have started receiving emails notifying them of the upcoming change.

The company says the AI will help kids with tasks like reading stories or assisting with homework. Importantly, Google assures parents that, similar to its Workspace for Education policy, children’s data will not be used to train its AI models. Still, the company acknowledges the risks, stating in the email that “Gemini can make mistakes,” and warns that children “may encounter content you don’t want them to see.”

Some mistakes could be minor or amusing—like suggesting glue as a pizza topping or miscounting letters in a word—but there are more serious concerns too. In previous AI controversies, platforms like Character.ai have faced criticism for presenting bots as real people, leading to confusion among young users. That and allegations of inappropriate content prompted tighter regulations and more robust parental controls.

In Gemini’s case, Google is advising parents to speak with their children about the technology. They recommend explaining that Gemini is not a human and cautioning against sharing personal or sensitive information with the chatbot.

Children will be able to activate and use Gemini independently through Family Link, Google’s system that lets parents manage screen time, filter content, and monitor app usage. A Google spokesperson, Karl Ryan, confirmed to a popular media house that parents will receive a notification when their child uses Gemini for the first time and can disable access at any time via Family Link. With this move, Google is aiming to make AI more accessible to younger users while trying to keep safety a top priority.



