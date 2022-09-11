Google Turns Grey Today, to Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

On 8th September, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 years.



Google has replaced its Vibrant logo with a Grey one in order to tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The tech giant's logo usually appears in bright red, yellow, blue and green colors. But this time, it has turned grey to mourn the death of British's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on 8th September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

The company's logo is set against a black background and is not clickable. Google frequently uses its grey logo on anniversaries like US Memorial Day and Former President George H.W at Bush's Funeral in the year, 2018.

Sundar Pichai also tweeted

Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 8, 2022

India is observing a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Govt of India, has taken a decision, that there would be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India, reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.