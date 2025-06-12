Google’s New AI Mode Button Signals Bigger Role for AI in Everyday Search

Google is making a bold move to reshape how users interact with its iconic search engine. In its latest experiment, the company has started testing a new AI Mode button directly on the Google Search homepage, hinting at a major shift in how people might access information in the near future.

The new feature, currently available to a limited group of users through the Search Labs program, places an AI Mode shortcut in the search bar itself — right next to the microphone and Google Lens icons. The button features a sparkling magnifying glass icon, and clicking it leads users to a dedicated page: google.com/aimode. Here, users can view a panel with their search history and interact with AI-generated responses to their queries.

This isn’t the first time Google has explored embedding AI into its search tools. The button was previously spotted on the mobile Google app but is now quietly appearing on desktop platforms. In some instances, it even replaces the long-standing "I'm Feeling Lucky" button — a familiar and nostalgic feature of the homepage.

While the button's design includes a brief colourful animation upon page load, the visual flair fades quickly. The feature remains under limited testing and has yet to roll out to the general public. On Android, some beta testers have also noticed the AI Mode reappearing in the search widget, though it hasn’t made its way to stable releases yet.

Despite the promising capabilities of AI in streamlining search, the growing integration of AI has stirred concerns among content publishers. As AI-generated summaries and answers — like those from Google’s AI Overviews — become more prominent, users increasingly find answers directly on the search results page, skipping traditional website visits.

This shift has had measurable effects. A recent Wall Street Journal report highlighted that The New York Times saw its traffic from Google Search drop to 36.5% in April 2025, down from 44% in 2022, according to data from Similarweb.

While Google maintains that AI Overviews have led to higher user engagement, the company has not clarified whether this uptick benefits publishers or simply reflects changes in user behaviour. During its May 2025 developer event, the tech giant focused on showcasing AI’s expanding role in Search but remained vague on monetization details for content creators.

In response, some media houses are now seeking partnerships or licensing deals with AI firms to stay viable in this new landscape. Notably, The New York Times has inked an agreement with Amazon, and The Atlantic has entered a collaboration with OpenAI. Meanwhile, AI startup Perplexity is exploring a more equitable model by sharing ad revenue with publishers when their content appears in AI-generated responses.

As Google continues to experiment with AI-driven features, this new homepage button may be more than a UI tweak — it could redefine how people find and interact with information online.