Hello, 3D World! Nokia CEO Makes First Immersive Phone Call

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has created a buzz in the tech world by making the world's first 'immersive' phone call. This breakthrough, known as "immersive audio and video," significantly enhances call quality, even on standard 5G smartphones. "It is the biggest leap forward in the live voice calling experience since the introduction of monophonic telephony audio used in smartphones and PCs today," stated Nokia Technologies President Jenni Lukander.

This next-generation technology is expected to be especially useful in conference calls, where it can clearly separate and amplify participants' voices, creating a more lifelike audio experience. Traditional phone calls, which use monophonic audio, compress audio elements, resulting in flat and less detailed sound. Immersive calls, however, promise to transform how we communicate, making interactions more vivid and engaging.

What is an Immersive Phone Call?

As the name suggests, an immersive phone call aims to create a communication experience that feels more realistic and interactive. This is achieved using various advanced technologies, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and haptic feedback. Nokia's approach leverages spatial audio, a technology designed to replicate the natural way we experience sound in real life.

For those unfamiliar with spatial audio, it enhances the listening experience by creating a sense of presence and directionality, making it seem as though the sound is coming from a specific location. This is particularly advantageous in group calls or meetings, where it can simulate the experience of being in a physical conference room.

How Does An Immersive Phone Call Work?

Most modern smartphones, equipped with at least two microphones, can support this technology. Nokia claims that immersive calls can be implemented by "transmitting in real-time the spatial characteristics of a call." This means that the technology captures and replicates the spatial properties of sound, enhancing the overall audio quality.

The Future of Immersive Calls

This immersive call technology is part of the forthcoming 5G Advanced standard, and Nokia is exploring licensing opportunities for its broader application. By integrating spatial audio into regular phone calls, Nokia is setting the stage for a new era in communication, where every call feels more natural and engaging.

Nokia's innovation in immersive phone call technology marks a significant advancement in how we experience voice communication. By enhancing audio quality and creating a more realistic sound environment, this technology promises to revolutionize not just personal calls but also professional and conference calls, making interactions more lifelike and effective. As this technology becomes more widely adopted, it could redefine our expectations for phone call quality and communication.