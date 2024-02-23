Live
In 2023, 7 iPhone Models Lead Top 10 Smartphone Sales; Surpass All Android Devices
- Counterpoint Research report reveals Apple's iPhone 14 as the best-selling smartphone of 2023, with 7 iPhone models in the top 10.
- Samsung emerged as the only Android brand to secure three spots in the top 10 with its budget-friendly A series.
In a remarkable display of dominance, Apple secured seven of the top ten spots in global smartphone sales for 2023, as reported by Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 14 emerged as the best-selling smartphone of the year, followed closely by the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15. This marked a significant achievement for Apple, with its iPhone models outselling all Android competitors.
Factors Driving Apple's Success
Several factors contributed to Apple's market supremacy, including robust demand for the iPhone 14 and 15 series, sustained performance of older models like the iPhone 13, and expanded market penetration in emerging regions such as India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
iPhone 14 Reigns Supreme
The iPhone 14, released in September 2022, captured the top spot, accounting for 19% of total iPhone sales in 2023. Its success was particularly pronounced in key markets like the US and China. Although offering a similar design and features to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 boasted a faster A16 Bionic chip and enhanced battery life.
Strong Performance of iPhone 15 Series
Meanwhile, Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 15 series, clinched the top three positions in Q4 2023 sales. Featuring a redesigned notch, ProMotion display, and advanced A17 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 series matched the sales performance of its predecessor despite global supply chain disruptions.
Continued Success of iPhone 13
Even the older iPhone 13 maintained its position on the list, buoyed by strong sales in Japan and India. In Japan, carrier promotions drove sales, while the model's affordability made it a popular choice in India's premium smartphone market.
Samsung's Presence in the Android Market
Samsung emerged as the only Android brand to secure three spots in the top 10 with its budget-friendly A series. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stood out, becoming India's best-selling smartphone in 2023 due to its affordability and 5G capabilities.
Market Trends and Future Outlook
Looking ahead, experts anticipate further consolidation in the smartphone market, with OEMs streamlining their portfolios. Chinese brands are poised to enter the global arena, while 5G-enabled smartphones are expected to dominate future top 10 lists.