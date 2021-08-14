Independence Day 2021: How to download stickers and share on WhatsApp
India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow. August 15th is the day that brings together everyone across the country to celebrate the unity in diversity of the nation. This is the day when we all wish each other by exchanging messages on apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or making calls.
If you want to share some of the best stickers on Independence Day on WhatsApp, then keep reading on. We have tried and tested a few apps so that you don't have to waste your time downloading each one of them to get the best stickers.
We will also let you know how to download Independence Day frames, add your picture and share on WhatsApp or Facebook. On Play Store you will also find a few apps that offer quotes for Independence Day. Keep reading to know more.
Independence Day 2021: How to download and share stickers on WhatsApp
- Open Google Play Store, on the search bar type, "Independence Day stickers". Select the stickers' app whichever you like. Download, "Independence Day – August 15 Stickers WA & Frames" app.
- Install it, open it and tap on "Open Stickers packs" or "Start Frame Creation"
- Tap on "Open Stickers packs". You will find a list of Independence Day sticker packs.
- Once you find your desired sticker pack, tap on the "+" icon, which is visible on the right side of every sticker pack.
- Then the app will display the two apps options, Whatsapp and Signal, click on the one you are using.
- Now you will see a message asking whether you would like to "ADD" the sticker pack; if yes agree to it. Then you will find the "Independence Day stickers in the Stickers section of WhatsApp.