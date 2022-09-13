iOS 16 features to not work on these older iPhone models

The iOS 16 update is here, and for many iPhone users, it will drastically improve the user experience compared to the previous iOS 15 update. Apple is focusing on a personalization experience, this time with iOS 16 and a few features that make using an iPhone a smarter choice. The update is now available to download for all supported iPhone models in India, and you can download it immediately.

iOS 16 will come to all iPhone 8 and newer models, leaving out the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s series. In fact, the iOS 16 update will reach the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The update will come pre-installed on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, some iOS 16 features are also said to be restricted to newer iPhone models. We take a quick look at all those features.

iOS 16 features restricted to some models

These features require the A12 Bionic chipset to work, which means they will only be compatible with iPhone Xs and newer models.

-Live text on videos

-Quick actions on live text

-New languages for live text

-Siri can now send emojis in texts

-Dictation with text editions.

-Add medications using the iPhone camera

-Image Search is Spotlight now works in more apps

Then there is the Live Caption feature that only works on iPhone 11 and newer models. Also, the improved quality of cinematic mode and close-up blur in portrait mode photos are only available on iPhone 13 series models.

And then there are some iPhone 14-exclusive features in iOS 16. The cinematic mode can now record in 4K resolution at 24fps and 30fps. Action mode is another addition to the camera app.

The iOS 16 update also brings the battery meter to the following models:

- iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

- iPhone XS and XS Max

- iPhone X