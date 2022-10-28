iPhone 15 Pro models may ditch physical button design

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series in late 2023, which is quite a long way off. But the leaks for the next set of iPhones have already started trickling in. It's already been confirmed that the next set of iPhones will have support for USB-C, and now, Apple is said to be planning to ditch the physical button design. . Here is everything you need to know.



The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models could come with a solid-state button layout, according to details shared by analyst Ming Chi Kuo. This will help respond to a user's touch without requiring a person to physically press the button, which is similar to the home button layout seen on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and some other models.



"My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design to replace the physical/mechanical button design," Kuo said on Twitter.



The cited source says that the devices will have Taptic Engines, which will be "located internally on left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons." This suggests that Apple will have more space to put a larger battery inside the devices. While there is no clarification on this, the source cited indicated that the next iPhones will have three Taptic Engines rather than one vibration motor available on current devices.



In addition to offering a solid-state button layout, the iPhone 15 series is said to feature a USB-C port finally. Apple has reportedly confirmed this to The Verge. The Pro models will likely retain the hole-punch display design seen on this year's iPhones. They will be powered by Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 17.