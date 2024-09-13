iPhone 16 Series Gets Unannounced 45W Charging Upgrade: Faster Than Ever

The iPhone 16 series was recently launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. While Apple highlighted many new features, including the A18 chip, enhanced cameras, and a new Camera Control button, one major upgrade went unmentioned: faster charging. According to serial leaker ShrimpApplePro, Apple has quietly added 45W wired charging support to the iPhone 16 models.



iPhone 16 Charging Upgrade: 45W Wired Support

The leak, shared on Weibo, reveals that the iPhone 16 series supports 45W charging via a USB-C connection. This is a significant improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro, which was limited to 25W charging speeds during tests. The details were reportedly uncovered through the China Quality Certification Center, suggesting that iPhone 16 users will experience noticeably faster charging times when compared to previous generations.

Apple has historically been tight-lipped about the charging speeds of its iPhones, rarely discussing wattage during product announcements. Even with the iPhone 16, Apple did not reveal the battery capacity but did mention that the device can charge from 0% to 50% in roughly 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher USB-C adapter. With 45W support, users can expect even faster charging capabilities, likely reducing overall charging time.

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Orders and Pricing in India

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series in India begin on September 13 at 5:30 PM IST, with deliveries starting on September 20. The base model iPhone 16 is priced at ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900.

With this new charging upgrade, Apple continues to push the boundaries of performance, making the iPhone 16 series even more appealing to buyers looking for faster charging solutions.