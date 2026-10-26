 iPhone Duo Display Issues: iFixit Finds Possible Cause

The iPhone Duo has finally entered the foldable smartphone market after years of speculation around Apple's plans. However, just days after going on sale, some owners have reported unexpected damage to the device's inner display. In a teardown, repair specialists at iFixit have now pointed to the hinge design as one possible reason behind these early failures.

Some users have claimed that their inner screen developed cracks or bright lines after hearing a crunching or popping sound while folding or unfolding the phone. While these reports have attracted attention, they appear to involve only a small number of devices so far and do not suggest a widespread problem with the iPhone Duo.

What may be causing the display failures?

To investigate the issue, iFixit created a 3D model of the iPhone Duo's hinge using teardown footage, patents and CT scans. The team found that reported display damage appears to be concentrated around the area where the opening for the cable connecting the two halves meets the central hinge support.

“To see where the stresses build up from folding, we built a 3D hinge model from teardown footage, patents, and CT scans, then compared it with the reported damage locations,” the blog post said. “The breaks cluster near the transition from the gap for the crossing flex cable to the central hinge support.”

One theory is that the central support bar may not retract sufficiently when the phone is closed. If that happens, the curved section of the flexible inner display could press against the support, creating a concentrated stress point.

Another possibility involves the curved rails that guide the hinge mechanism. According to iFixit, these rails rise above nearby flat components during folding and could potentially come into contact with the display if they fail to move as intended.

The area also contains several structural edges that meet close together, potentially increasing pressure on the display's extremely thin layers. A local problem with the screen's electrical connections could even affect a complete row or column of pixels without the panel visibly breaking.

However, iFixit stressed that these remain possible explanations rather than a confirmed cause of the failures.

Apple is reportedly offering free replacement units to iPhone Duo owners experiencing such display problems. However, an out-of-warranty repair for the inner display could cost Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone Duo may still be the most repairable foldable

Despite the concerns surrounding its hinge, the iPhone Duo performed relatively well in other parts of iFixit's teardown. During a fluorescent dust test, only a limited amount of dust reached the internal components, although some particles entered the hinge and reportedly caused a crunching sound.

The Duo also collected less visible dust than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in comparable tests. The device carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iFixit also found that removing the nano-texture cover from the inner display was relatively straightforward. The phone continued to function normally after the layer was removed, although the display crease became more noticeable.

The teardown awarded the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, which iFixit described as its highest score for a foldable smartphone. “This is the most repairable foldable smartphone we've seen so far, and it's still going to be a bear to repair,” it said.

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB model and goes up to Rs 4,49,900 for the 2TB variant. However, buyers may have to wait several weeks for deliveries. Apple is reportedly facing supply constraints, with some retailers allegedly demanding an additional Rs 1 lakh over the official price.