iPhone SE 4 to Feature 48MP Camera: All You Need to Know Ahead of 2025 Launch

The buzz around the upcoming iPhone SE 4 continues to grow as new leaks shed light on its camera capabilities and overall specifications. Set for a March 2025 launch, this fourth-generation SE model is expected to deliver significant upgrades while maintaining its position as an affordable option in Apple's lineup. Here's what the latest reports reveal.

iPhone SE 4: Camera Upgrades - A 48MP Main Shooter

Recent leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4 may offer 48MP single rear camera, marking a significant leap from its predecessor. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera, promising clearer and sharper images for photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers alike.

According to a Korean supply chain report, LG Innotek will supply the rear camera module, while Foxconn and Cowell Electronics will contribute to its integration. If these rumours are true, the iPhone SE 4 may share camera technology with the premium iPhone 16 lineup, providing high-quality imaging capabilities at a more accessible price point. However, the SE 4 may not include an ultrawide camera, focusing on delivering a robust single-lens experience.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications and Design

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to flaunt a 6.06-inch OLED display with Face ID, a significant shift from the LCD panels seen in earlier models. Its design may closely resemble the iPhone 14, including a front notch, but with a smaller form factor.

Under the hood, Apple's A18 chip is expected to power the device, paired with 8GB of RAM to enhance performance and multitasking. Another potential upgrade includes an Apple-designed 5G chip, which could reduce Apple's reliance on Qualcomm components. There are even whispers about an Action button, similar to what's seen on higher-end models, possibly replacing the traditional mute switch.

While these leaked details of the iPhone SE 4, remain speculative until Apple's official announcement in March 2025. If accurate, the SE 4 could be a game-changer in the affordable smartphone segment, offering flagship-like features at a lower price.