Jensen Huang: Nvidia Will Shoulder $100K H-1B Fee, Warns Against Pricing Out Innovation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has weighed in on the Trump administration’s controversial proposal to increase H-1B visa fees from $1,000 to an unprecedented $100,000 — a move that’s sent shockwaves through the U.S. tech industry. Speaking on The BG2 Podcast with investors Brad Gerstner and David Sacks, Huang offered a nuanced view, describing the policy as “a great start,” but warning that such a high cost could turn the American dream into “a luxury item.”

Last month, President Trump’s administration announced plans to overhaul the H-1B visa system, which allows U.S. companies to employ skilled foreign workers in critical sectors like technology, engineering, and healthcare. The official reasoning behind the fee hike is to prevent misuse of the visa program and promote local hiring. However, critics across Silicon Valley argue that the policy could cripple smaller startups that rely on international talent to compete with industry giants.

Huang didn’t hold back his reservations. “It’s a great start,” he said, acknowledging the administration’s intention to reduce exploitation. “But the $100,000 fee probably sets the bar a little too high.” He noted that while protecting American jobs is important, such an extreme measure risks undermining the very innovation that has long defined the United States. “We need reforms that protect opportunity without blocking access to it,” he added. “America’s strength has always been its ability to attract and nurture the best talent, wherever it comes from.”

Huang also revealed that Nvidia — one of the world’s most valuable tech companies — would take a proactive approach to support its international workforce. The company plans to cover the $100,000 H-1B application fee for eligible employees, underscoring Nvidia’s deep reliance on global expertise. In the last fiscal year alone, the chipmaker sponsored over 1,500 H-1B applications and employs about 36,000 people worldwide.

For a company that thrives on cutting-edge innovation, restricting access to top talent is not just an administrative burden — it’s a creative and competitive risk. “Pricing out ambition isn’t the way to fix the system,” Huang cautioned. His comments reflect a growing concern among tech leaders that the proposed reforms, while well-intentioned, could erode the U.S.’s dominance in science and technology.

Interestingly, Huang’s tone this time is more measured than his earlier remarks on CNBC, where he had joined OpenAI’s Sam Altman in praising Trump’s push for immigration reform. Back then, he had called immigration “the foundation of the American dream.” Now, while he still welcomes reform, he’s urging moderation and balance.

“The H-1B change is a good start,” Huang reiterated, “but it shouldn’t be the end.” His message to Washington was clear — fixing the visa system is essential, but doing so at the cost of accessibility and innovation could be a mistake. After all, if innovation is America’s greatest export, making entry tickets worth six figures might slow down the assembly line of global talent.