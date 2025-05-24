Jio Launches Five New Gaming Prepaid Plans with Free Cloud Gaming Access

In a significant move to boost cloud gaming adoption in India, Reliance Jio has rolled out five new prepaid plans that come bundled with complimentary access to JioGames Cloud, the company’s cloud-based gaming service. These plans are tailored for gaming enthusiasts who want console-quality experiences without needing high-end hardware.

JioGames Cloud lets users stream premium games on smartphones, PCs, and Jio Set-Top Boxes, eliminating the need for game downloads or expensive devices. The service, usually priced at ₹398 for a 28-day Pro Pass, is now included for free with these prepaid plans — a benefit currently exclusive to prepaid users. The offer is not yet extended to postpaid or JioFiber customers.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the newly launched gaming prepaid plans:

₹48 Plan : Designed for those curious about cloud gaming, this entry-level plan offers 10MB of data and access to JioGames Cloud for three days. It’s valid for three days and is great for a quick trial.

₹98 Plan : Extending the experience to a week, this data voucher provides 10MB of data and seven days of JioGames Cloud access. It requires an active base prepaid plan to function.

₹298 Plan : A step up for regular users, this plan includes 3GB of data (one-time) and a full 28-day subscription to JioGames Cloud. Like the ₹98 plan, it’s a data-only voucher and must be used alongside an existing prepaid plan.

₹495 Plan : This is a comprehensive pack for active gamers and streamers. It offers 1.5GB of daily data, 5GB bonus data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day — all for 28 days. Additional perks include access to JioGames Cloud, JioCinema (with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile), FanCode, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

₹545 Plan: At the premium end, this plan includes everything in the ₹495 plan but ups the daily data limit to 2GB and adds unlimited 5G data for eligible users. It's ideal for users who want seamless gaming and streaming experiences.

With these new plans, Reliance Jio is clearly aiming to democratize cloud gaming by eliminating cost and device-related barriers. The plans are now available on all official Jio platforms, and users can access JioGames Cloud via jiogames.com.

By tapping into the growing appetite for mobile and cloud-based entertainment, Jio is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s next-gen gaming revolution.



