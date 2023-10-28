Leaked! Photos of iQOO 12 ahead of November 7 launch

The iQOO 12 will be launched in China on November 7, and the device will also arrive in India soon, as confirmed by the company. Now, before the announcement, the official photos of the iQOO 12 have been leaked on Weibo. The device has a premium design, and the company has also updated the design of its flagship device. Here are the details.



Official photos of iQOO 12 leaked ahead of November 7 launch

iQOO has always been obsessed with white, which is evident as most phones have been launched in this shade. The iQOO 12 will also come in shadow, and the leak shows that it will have a glass back panel with a square rear camera module instead of the rectangle seen on the previous models.

The design seems a bit inspired by the Xiaomi 13 Pro if we look at the model with white polish and silver frames. Well, the iQOO 12 looks more attractive if the renderings are accurate. The iQOO model features curved edges, and the edges of the rear camera module are more rounded than Xiaomi's. The camera bump doesn't appear too large, so the device shouldn't wobble much when held on a flat surface.

The curved edges and slim profile should offer a good grip on the phone, as we have seen in the case of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and other devices that have a similar form factor. The render reveals that the iQOO 12 has a triple rear camera system, which supports 100x digital zoom. Leaks suggest that the telephoto lens will only support 3x optical zoom. iQOO has also placed its logo on the back, as well as the slogan "Fascination meets innovation." While the slogan is written in a tiny font on the back panel, some people prefer a clean look. Overall, the design looks premium and refreshing.

As mentioned above, the iQOO 12 is also coming to India. The company recently confirmed that the upcoming iQOO phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which Qualcomm just announced. The same chip will compete with many flagship devices next year. At the moment, there is no official date for the Indian market, but the launch is expected to take place in December. Last year, iQOO launched its iQOO 11 in China in December and then in India a little after a month. The same could happen with its successor, but nothing is confirmed yet. Therefore, users are advised to take the details with a grain of salt.

The iQOO 12 is expected to maintain its competitive pricing strategy, one of its main strategies. The company sells phones that offer good performance at an affordable price. As a reminder, the iQOO 11 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999, and the upcoming iQOO 12 may follow suit or adjust its price slightly, considering the industry trend of gradual price increases.