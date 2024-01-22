Live
Lenovo launches gaming laptop with self-contained liquid cooling in India
The Lenovo Legion 9i is launched at a starting price of Rs 449,990 and is now available for purchase, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Global technology brand Lenovo on Monday launched a 16-inch gaming laptop Legion 9i in India with a self-contained liquid-cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover.
The Lenovo Legion 9i is launched at a starting price of Rs 449,990 and is now available for purchase, the company said in a statement.
The AI-tuned laptop is designed for gamers and creators, with heavy graphic workflow requirements.
The 2.56-kg Lenovo Legion 9i offers a 13th Gen Intel Core ‘i9-13980HX’ processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and 32GB of over-clocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM.
“It is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with an integrated liquid-cooling system boosted by Lenovo’s proprietary second-generation LA 2 AI chip,” said Ashish Sikka, Director,Category and Strategy, Lenovo India.
The display features variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, with vibrant DCI-P3 and sRGB colour fidelity with the pre-installed X-Rite software, tuned for both gamers and creators.
Furthermore, Tobii Horizon software provides gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion, and the huge 99.99Whr battery fuels longer gaming sessions.
With ‘Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D’, players can get an extra edge in games through immersive 3D audio.
Like other Legion and LOQ laptops, the Legion 9i also comes with Windows 11 as well as 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena, said the company.