Mantra Softech gets Listed on NIST FRVT for Facial Recognition

India, 1st December 2021 - The National Institute of Standards and Technology ('NIST') published the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT): Identification for Paperless Travel and Immigration, which focuses on evaluating the performance of face recognition algorithms under a specific set of simulated circumstances, such as matching travellers to previously obtained photos of those travellers stored in a database. The report specifically stated that the NIST-evaluated facial recognition tests could perform their appropriate tasks of scanning passengers' faces with 99.5 percent accuracy or better.

Mantra Softech recently announced that its facial recognition algorithms 1:N and 1:1 placed first out of 25 percent tested systems and 367 entrants in the latest NIST FRVT.

FRVT assesses how well facial recognition systems perform in civil, law enforcement, and security applications, taking into account accuracy, speed, storage, and memory. The results of FRVT tests are widely regarded as the gold standard in the global security industry.

The latest test results from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) prove that Mantra Softech has the best identifying system on the market. Using border control systems as an example, Mantra Softech earned the highest accuracy score accurate matches out of 1.6 million face photos and is one of the few Indian companies with facial recognition hardware and software development capabilities.

One of the most crucial components of AI-based automated facial recognition is instructing the various algorithms to be not just accurate, but also fast and fair. When dealing with massive amounts of face photographs, it's important about achieving the proper balance. FRVT assessed Mantra Softech's basic algorithms, which underpin all of the company's face recognition-based systems for access management, public security, and border control.

"Mantra Softech has long supported the responsible and ethical usage and development of biometric technology," stated Hiren Bhandari, technical director of Mantra Softech. The test results demonstrate our competence in AI-based facial recognition research as well as the sophistication of our technology. We strive to be innovative by introducing new biometric technologies on a regular basis. We take pride in being one of the few companies capable of developing biometric hardware and software."