Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Independence Day by waving the American flag on a surfboard

Zuckerberg wrote on the post of the video, "Happy July 4th!"

It features him deftly skimming along atop an electric foil surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake, toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads", plays as a soundtrack.

Facebook, which the 37-year-old mega-billionaire co-founded, owns Instagram.







One follower of Zuckerberg wrote in response to the post, "This is some meme materials."

Another follower wrote, "This is a fever dream".

One more follower wrote AI is amazing, didn't know that robot can sky surf now a day."

That response referenced last Monday's decision by a U.S. judge on dismissing an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc.

Facebook shares rose more than 4% after issued the ruling. Rising stock prices put Facebook's market capitalization above $ 1 trillion for the first time.

