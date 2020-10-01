Microsoft Outlook and Office 365 suffers outage in India

Microsoft's Outlook is facing a global outage in India. Users in India are unable to use these services like Outlook on the web, Outlook.com, and Outlook. The service interruption seems to have affected both desktop and mobile users. Microsoft has approved issues with Outlook services.

"We've received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web. Our initial investigation indicates that India-based users are primarily impacted. Further details can be found in your admin centre under EX223208," tweeted Microsoft.

As per down detector, the service interruption started around 10 AM IST today morning. Most of the users on the website reported facing issues while logging in. Some users also faced issues with the website and also while receiving messages. A live outage map discloses users in Europe, India, and the US have been affected.

Looks like, the outage is the result of some changes made to its service. Microsoft has cautioned its users that they may face problems with different Exchange Online protocols.

"We're reviewing recent changes to our service to determine the cause of impact further. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality," shared Microsoft 365 Status in another tweet.

The outage comes after two days when Microsoft 365 users faced a similar interruption As per the reports, different Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams, were affected by the global outage. Hours later, the services were restored.