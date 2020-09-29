Microsoft 365 services hit with a major outage

A few hours back, Microsoft announced on Twitter that the latest change it had introduced lead to a significant outage that affected users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.

The Microsoft 365 Status posted on Twitter that they have "published MO222965 to the Microsoft 365 Admin Dashboard, and will also be updating http://status.office.com with updates to our investigation".





We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020







We've published MO222965 to the Microsoft 365 Admin Dashboard, and will also be updating https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl with updates to our investigation. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020







We've identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We're rolling back the change to mitigate impact. Please follow https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for updates on this issue if you are unable to access the admin portal. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020







Initially, Microsoft recognised the outage to a recent change to the platform, but later indicated it was "not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause."

Microsoft 365 was faced a major outage that affected users' access to multiple services, including Outlook.

By late evening, services appeared to be primarily restored: Microsoft tweeted at 9:21 p.m. ET that "most users should be experiencing relief." The company added that it was "continuing to see significant improvement for affected services."

The company specified affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams, including Teams Live Event.

As per Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users reported issues with logging in, server connection and Outlook.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that "at this time, we've seen no indication that this is the result of malicious activity."