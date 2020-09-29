Microsoft 365 services hit with a major outage
Microsoft rolled back to change that instigated outage and clogged Microsoft 365 services; a few users are still affected by the outage.
A few hours back, Microsoft announced on Twitter that the latest change it had introduced lead to a significant outage that affected users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.
The Microsoft 365 Status posted on Twitter that they have "published MO222965 to the Microsoft 365 Admin Dashboard, and will also be updating http://status.office.com with updates to our investigation".
Initially, Microsoft recognised the outage to a recent change to the platform, but later indicated it was "not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause."
Microsoft 365 was faced a major outage that affected users' access to multiple services, including Outlook.
By late evening, services appeared to be primarily restored: Microsoft tweeted at 9:21 p.m. ET that "most users should be experiencing relief." The company added that it was "continuing to see significant improvement for affected services."
The company specified affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams, including Teams Live Event.
As per Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, users reported issues with logging in, server connection and Outlook.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that "at this time, we've seen no indication that this is the result of malicious activity."