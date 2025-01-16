Microsoft to End Support for Office Apps on Windows 10 by October 2025: Details

If you're a Windows 10 user relying on Microsoft 365 or Office apps, take note—Microsoft will stop supporting these apps on Windows 10 starting October 14, 2025. This announcement signals a push for users to upgrade to Windows 11 for continued support and compatibility.

What Does This Mean for Users?

Microsoft explained, "Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 10 after it reaches the end of support on October 14, 2025." The company further clarified that these apps are already unsupported on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, urging users to migrate to Windows 11 to avoid potential performance and reliability issues.

While Office apps will remain accessible on Windows 10 after the support cutoff, users might face compatibility problems, limited features, and increasing security risks over time. To ensure a seamless experience, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11.

Free Upgrade to Windows 11 for Eligible Devices

The good news is that upgrading to Windows 11 is free for Windows 10 users whose devices meet the system requirements. However, some older machines may not be eligible due to hardware limitations, like the absence of a TPM 2.0 chip.

To determine if your device is compatible, navigate to:

Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Alternatively, use Microsoft's compatibility tool available online to verify if your system meets the specifications.

Why Upgrade to Windows 11?

Windows 11 offers a modern interface, improved performance, and enhanced features tailored for the latest apps and services. Upgrading ensures you avoid unnecessary disruptions and continue to receive updates, security patches, and optimal functionality.

Take action now to stay ahead of the change. Upgrade to Windows 11 and enjoy a smoother, more reliable computing experience.



