Missing TikTok? Try These 8 Indian Made Apps for Free

After the government banned TikTok, with other 58 Chinese apps, Indian apps are trying their best to gather user attention. Many apps have been around for a while; they have been looking up to fill the 'void' left by TikTok. Here are the 8 Indian made apps that can replace TikTok on your smartphones.

1. Chingari: Free, accessible on Android and iOS





"Come, create and share videos. Search your favourite videos, browse through the feed, get creative and share with your friends and family Instantly," reads the native TikTok rival description. The app supports several Indian languages.



2. Mitron: Free, accessible only on Android





Mitron is a short video and social platform. "Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe," reads the app's description available on Play Store.



3. HotShots: Free, accessible on Android and iOS





Gaana's platform HotShots enable users to make and share short videos and stories with more than 150 million. The new service will be available in a section on the app.



4. Roposo: Free, accessible on Android and iOS





Roposo is another Desi TikTok rival. The app supports many Indian languages. "Download Roposo for short video creation and easy photo editing using video filters, GIF stickers & effects which help you create videos in slow-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, stage & stage mono light. Add filters get, creative with your posts! Edit videos, photos, images & add trending stickers & filters to make your videos/photos trending! Share these videos on WhatsApp & Whatsapp status using perfect hashtags. Follow likes & views increase instantly," says the app description on Play Store.



5. MX TakaTak: Free, accessible only on Android





MX Players' TakaTak is another Indian made TikTok rival. The app's description says, "MX TakaTak offers you real and fun videos that you can watch and share on social media. Browse all types of videos, ranging from Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and many more."



6. Bolo Indya: Free, accessible only on Android





On Bolo Indya video app users can make and share short videos in several Indian languages. "Users can create videos, watch videos, discover services and avail them in your local language on the app itself by the fellow Indians whom you trust on the platform for their services, experience, opinions and knowledge," says the app's description.



7. LitLot: Free, accessible only on Android





Here is one more Indian rival of TikTok app for Android users. The app's description says, "LitLot app has all the features to create awesome short videos with beauty, filters and music".



8. Rizzle: Free, accessible on Android as well as iOS





Rizzle claims to be "100% Indian made" app. "Rizzle is a 60-second video app for collabs and interactions. India's favourite short video app to express their voices and opinions on a global platform... It is the easiest way to collab and creates videos with friends. Talk about anything with people from all over the world. Start a mini-series or a talk show and more," reads the app's description on Play Store.

