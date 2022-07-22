NASA Shares Mesmerising Photo: Pluto is shown in Mesmerizing Colors

Recently Nasa has shared Picture of a Planet's Translated colour image created by New Horizons Scientists in order to highlight the many subtle colour differences between the planet's distinct regions.



The National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) shared a colourful picture of a planet, which took the netizens by a surprise.

The space agency in its social media post explained that Pluto has a complex, varied surfaced with networks of carved -out valleys, jumbled mountains, heavily cratered terrain along with smooth icy plains and wind-blown dunes.

Stating that New Horizons launched on 19th January, 2006 conducted a 6-month long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015, NASA stated that, the spacecraft continues to explore distant solar system, heading farther into Kuiper Belt.

Pluto is shown in a rainbow of colors which distinguish the different regions on the planet. The left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish orange towards the bottom.

The post drew interesting reactions from Instagram users. "Pride month on Pluto, stated a user.

Another social Media user stated "Pluto is where the party's at"

Rainbow planet "wrote another user.

"oh my God, this is so beautiful, stated another user.