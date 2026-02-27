Homegrown audio brand Noise has expanded its premium wearable portfolio with the launch of the new Master Buds 2 truly wireless earphones in India. Positioned as the successor to the earlier Master Buds, the latest TWS earbuds combine a refined design, enhanced noise cancellation, and “Sound by Bose” tuning — all at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. The earbuds will officially go on sale starting March 19, while pre-bookings are already live.

Premium design with signature styling

The Master Buds 2 retain the distinctive vinyl disc-inspired charging case design seen in the previous Master Buds lineup, giving the product a premium and instantly recognizable look. Noise continues to focus on aesthetics alongside functionality, offering the new earbuds in three colour options — Carbon, Aurum, and Mercury.

Sound by Bose collaboration

One of the headline features of the Master Buds 2 is the “Sound by Bose” branding. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, and Noise claims the partnership delivers a more refined and immersive listening experience. According to the company, users can expect enhanced bass, clear mids, and crisp highs, tuned to offer a balanced audio profile.

Noise has stated that it wants to make high-quality audio widely available in India via this collaboration.

Stronger ANC and immersive audio

The Master Buds 2 are said to feature the company’s most advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system yet, offering up to 51dB noise reduction. For comparison, the original Master Buds supported up to 49dB ANC, marking a modest but notable improvement in ambient sound suppression.

In addition, the earbuds support 360-degree Spatial Audio with intelligent head tracking. Noise says this feature creates a more immersive environment by dynamically adapting the sound field according to the user’s head movements, delivering a theatre-like listening experience.

For calls, the earbuds leverage a 6-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system designed to reduce background disturbances and enhance voice clarity.

AI-powered features and controls

Beyond audio performance, Noise has introduced smart features aimed at convenience and personalization. The Master Buds 2 come with an AI Voice Chat Assistant accessible through the Noise Audio companion app. Users can interact naturally with their earbuds to manage tasks, control playback, or seek assistance using voice commands.

Head-gesture controls have also been added, allowing users to manage music playback and calls through simple head movements — a hands-free alternative to touch controls.

Battery life and availability

Noise claims the Master Buds 2 offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending total usage time to up to 30 hours.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999 as part of the inaugural launch offer. Pre-orders are currently open through Noise’s official website and select retail partners, with full sales commencing on March 19.

With aggressive pricing and a Bose-tuned audio experience, Noise is clearly aiming to strengthen its presence in India’s growing premium TWS segment.



