Now change the WhatsApp logo to Golden colour! Know-how

Christmas 2021 is over, and we are all looking forward to ringing in the New Year by decorating the house to bring celebratory vibes everywhere. Now you can also extend your celebrations to WhatsApp as well! How? The WhatsApp logo is a green icon, and you can change it to a shiny golden-coloured icon. You can modify the silver-green icon to golden colour with a simple trick. Here's how to change your WhatsApp logo to golden colour in easy steps.

How to change the WhatsApp icon to Golden colour

- To modify your WhatsApp icon into a golden-colour icon, first download Nova Launcher on your smartphone.

- Once you have Nova Launcher on your smartphone, open the app and then select the style you want on your mobile device.

- After selecting the style, you should look for the image of the golden WhatsApp icon.

- You have the option to download what you like the most.

- Now tap on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds, which will make your WhatsApp logo change to a golden colour on your smartphone.

- Then an editing pen will appear in the display window. Tap on it and go to your photo gallery to choose the downloaded WhatsApp golden logo image.

- Now click Done, and your WhatsApp logo will transform into the golden WhatsApp logo to welcome the new year 2022.

- But you have to remember that the WhatsApp icon you have downloaded must be in transparent PNG format, or else it will not be set as the golden WhatsApp logo.